Cal Poly's Bryan Woo drafted by Mariners
Cal Poly sophomore right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Tear Player Draft on Monday by the Seattle Mariners. The 174th overall selection, Woo extends Cal Poly's streak of having at least one player drafted every year since 1999. Taylor Dollard, also a pitcher, was drafted in the fifth round by the Mariners a year ago. Woo is the 29th Mustang to be drafted in the top six rounds of the MLB Draft and only the fourth in the sixth round.syvnews.com
