Chubbuck, ID

Local man charged with felony domestic battery allegedly stabbed himself after punching woman

By Shelbie Harris sharris@journalnet.com
Idaho State Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — A local man was arrested Sunday after police say he punched a woman and then began stabbing himself with a knife. Jared Jim Whitaker, 39, of Tyhee, has been charged with felony domestic battery resulting in traumatic bodily harm for the incident, which began to unfold around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.

