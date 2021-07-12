Our All-Star team, Part 1

There were even more new cases of COVID-19 statewide reported this morning -- 1,101 -- than there were on Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus continues its resurgence. The new cases in the West Piedmont Health District moderated from its spike Tuesday, adding 10 new cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, but the Virginia Department of Health continues to record a rise across the state. The 7-day average is no 808, up by 62 from a day earlier and way above the 7 recorded a month ago. Henry County took the biggest hit, with 5 new cases and the health district's only new hospitalization. Martinsville, which has had only a handful of cases in the past month, added 2, as did Patrick County. Franklin County reported 1. The 7-day average of new cases remained at 9, and the average per 100,000 residents rose to 6.8. It's also 78.42 for 14 days.