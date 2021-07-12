Gudy Gaskill: Mother of the Colorado Trail

Gudy Gaskill left a lasting legacy of stewardship along the Colorado Trail. “This may be poor form, but do you have an extra beer?”. The sun sparkled across Celebration Lake, as thru-hikers and mountain bikers convened to refill water and camp to cap off an idyllic summer day on the Colorado Trail. The lake, sitting atop 11,200-foot Bolam Pass, signals the home stretch (50 more miles) for thru-hikers on the 567-mile trail linking Denver to Durango. After completing a sweaty trail run myself, I looked at the hiking trio and smiled — of course, I had beer to share.