I preface this entire post by saying that the All Star Game. I think this All Star Game mostly accomplished that. Some players still probably see it as a reward for top performance, though, so with that in mind there are a few players from the Cardinals that could have been considered, but for whatever reason were not chosen. Ultimately I think the All Star teams were fine. This is just a fun exercise to showcase some other players that have been playing well in a year where there has been not so much to showcase for the Cardinals lately.