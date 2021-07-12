Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain Dartt

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone Mountain Dartt was born on April 12, 1978 in Pomona, CA to Tracy and Sharon Dartt. Stoney, as his friends and family called him, was a singer-songwriter, musician, graphic designer, sound engineer, and bus driver for his family’s music group, The Dartts. Stoney was adventurous, and enjoyed traveling the world including all 50 states, and over 20 countries singing in music ministry. He had an undying love for all things Disney, and spent much of his time off in the theme parks around the globe. For the past couple years between his cancer treatment, Stoney was an Uber/Lyft driver in the Nashville area. He enjoyed getting to know people and hearing their stories, as well as giving a word of encouragement to those in need.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
Newnan, GA
State
California State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Nashville, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Bell
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Mountain Dartt#Uber#Ga#Springfield Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Disney
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy