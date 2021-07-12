Stone Mountain Dartt was born on April 12, 1978 in Pomona, CA to Tracy and Sharon Dartt. Stoney, as his friends and family called him, was a singer-songwriter, musician, graphic designer, sound engineer, and bus driver for his family’s music group, The Dartts. Stoney was adventurous, and enjoyed traveling the world including all 50 states, and over 20 countries singing in music ministry. He had an undying love for all things Disney, and spent much of his time off in the theme parks around the globe. For the past couple years between his cancer treatment, Stoney was an Uber/Lyft driver in the Nashville area. He enjoyed getting to know people and hearing their stories, as well as giving a word of encouragement to those in need.