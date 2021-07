Is the American flag representative of the ideals set in the Preamble of the Constitution?. The Preamble stresses the belief that all people are equal, entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It seems to me that tribalism and gross inequity in opportunity and access to the means of ensuring those things through voting, education, respect for those different than you in some way, and support when needed are toxic to democracy and the flag of our country.