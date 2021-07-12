Cancel
Cottontown, TN

Orby C. Graves

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrby C. Graves, age 82 of Cottontown, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 10, 2021 at NHC in Springfield. He was born September 4, 1938 in Orlinda, TN to Ammon O. & Bertha Perdue Graves. He worked as a farmer and was the custodian of White House First Baptist Church. He enjoyed growing peaches, apples and blueberries. He was very mechanically inclined and loved tinkering with many things. He was an avid hunter in his earlier years and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He was quite the prankster and enjoyed playing practical jokes on everyone.

