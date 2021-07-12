LA County’s coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 4th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, Los Angeles County Public Health reported 2,600 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. This marks the fourth straight day of new cases topping 2,500. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Additionally, 688 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in LA County, with 21% of those in intensive care. Saturday’s daily test positivity rate was 4.9%. With Saturday’s report, the county death toll rose to 24,624 fatalities, and the total number of cases growing to 7,241,000. Health officials continue to blame the current spike in cases and hospitalizations on the highly infectious Delta variant. The county Department of Health also noted that unvaccinated residents are becoming infected at five times the rate of transmission from just one month ago. In hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated, the county is continuing to offer incentives. Through next Thursday, anyone who gets vaccinated at sites operated by the county, the city of Los Angeles or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will be entered for a chance to win one of seven three-concert ticket packages at AEG venues, for a variety of acts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)