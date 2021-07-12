Cancel
LA County’s coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 4th straight day

By City News Service
Pasadena Star-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County topped 1,000 on Monday, July 12, as health officials also noted an uptick in outbreaks and urged adherence to infection-control measures at workplaces. Traditionally, daily COVID numbers have been dramatically lower on...

Clark County, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Clark County Public Health Recommends Indoor Face Mask Usage

Vancouver, WA — Clark County Public Health issued a statement today recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, in conjunction with today’s guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Here is the health department statement:. Today, the CDC issued updated guidance on face coverings as more...
Posted by
CBS LA

LA County Continues To See COVID-19 Surge, Doctor Says Not Getting Vaccine Reckless

MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday reported 2,089 new cases of COVID-19 as the county continues to see a surge. In addition to the reported new cases, the county reported four new deaths and 716 people currently hospitalized. Officials added that these are preliminary numbers that will be adjusted Monday due to reporting delays over the weekend. These numbers come amid an ongoing increase of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Health officials said that unvaccinated residents are likely the cause for the resurgence of new infections because of how quickly the highly contagious Delta variant spreads. Dr. Victor Waters, an ER doctor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

County Health Department Reports 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, Los Angeles County Public Health reported 2,600 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. This marks the fourth straight day of new cases topping 2,500. Saturday, July 24, 2021. Additionally, 688 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in LA County, with 21% of those in intensive care. Saturday’s daily test positivity rate was 4.9%. With Saturday’s report, the county death toll rose to 24,624 fatalities, and the total number of cases growing to 7,241,000. Health officials continue to blame the current spike in cases and hospitalizations on the highly infectious Delta variant. The county Department of Health also noted that unvaccinated residents are becoming infected at five times the rate of transmission from just one month ago. In hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated, the county is continuing to offer incentives. Through next Thursday, anyone who gets vaccinated at sites operated by the county, the city of Los Angeles or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will be entered for a chance to win one of seven three-concert ticket packages at AEG venues, for a variety of acts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Los Angeles County, CAcbslocal.com

LA County Continues To See Climb In COVID-19 Hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continued to trend upward Tuesday, as officials reported 891 people were being treated for the virus. Tuesday’s numbers, up from 825 the previous day, marked the highest number since March 13, and more than double...
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

Doctor says many hospitalized COVID patients express remorse

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the Delta variant takes hold in Los Angeles County and severe illnesses rise, many health care workers say they feel like they're reliving the start of another nightmare. Inside hospitals, the halls are filled with a collective anguish. "We are so frustrated. We are so...
Public Healthcoloradoboulevard.net

Hospitalizations in L.A. County Nearly Doubled in Two Weeks

Almost everyone hospitalized with COVID-19 is unvaccinated. Driven by the more aggressive Delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities, and more intermingling of unmasked individuals, hospitalizations in L.A. County doubled in just two weeks, with 745 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Two weeks ago, on Monday, July 12, only 372 people were hospitalized.
Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

Glendale, Pasadena and Burbank Top Cities in New COVID Cases This Week

After many months of low transmission, L.A. County is now seeing a surge in cases that looks similar to last summer. This is due to the more infectious Delta variant and the intermingling of unmasked individuals where vaccination status is unknown. According to Center for Disease Control (CDC) indicators and...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

New COVID cases top 2,500 for 4th day

Los Angeles County Public Health officials have reported 2,600 new COVID-19 infections — the fourth consecutive day above 2,500 cases — and 10 additional deaths Sunday. Health officials have repeatedly blamed the current surge in cases on the highly infectious “Delta” variant of the virus. The variant was first discovered in India and is blamed for rampant infections in that country, along with outbreaks in the United Kingdom. It is now spreading across the United States, contributing to rising case numbers and hospitalizations.

