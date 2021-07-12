Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - June edition

Lebanon-Express
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through June.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date and Time On Netflix, Cast, Plot Explained!

One of the most-awaited and anticipating television series titled “Virgin River” is all set to release another installment of it. Yes, we are talking about the fourth season of the series which has already taken place digitally on 09 July 2021. The fans of the show are quite happy and excited about the series. The previous three seasons were the big hits, the viewers have given so much love to the show. Several people are joined with the series from the first season. The show is containing a huge amount of drama and romance. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the new season of the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter’ Revival: Release Date, Cast, What We Know So Far

The long-awaited Season 9 of Showtime’s critically acclaimed series, Dexter is finally drawing near. Having seen a brief trailer for the revival of the series, fans cannot wait for the new season to drop. Basically, Season 9 will pick up 10 years after the end of Season 8, which last aired in 2013. The rebooted crime drama will continue the story of our favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).
CelebritiesPopculture

Rob Dyrdek's Eye-Opening 'Ridiculousness' Salary Raises Eyebrows With Fans

Rob Dyrdek has become the face of modern MTV in an unexpected way, and he's paid handsomely for it. Initially becoming well known during his time on Rob & Big, following it with Fantasy Factory soon after. After these successes, Dyrdek pitched Ridiculousness to the network while also pitching a new contract for his pay per episode.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Wheel of Time: Everything we know so far

Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time is a high fantasy epic, spanning 14 books and a prequel novella. The story features hundreds of characters and points of view, but it primarily focuses on the exploits of three boys: Rand al'Thor, Matrim Cauthon, and Perrin Aybara. The first book, The Eye...
TV ShowsPage Six

‘Big Brother’ cast’s weekly stipend revealed by alum Elena Davies

A former “Big Brother” houseguest revealed how much money the cast makes while competing for the show’s grand prize. Elena Davies, who was a contestant on Season 19 of the CBS reality series in 2017, revealed in a new interview that each cast member receives a weekly stipend — with a catch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Military drama TV series SEAL Team announced on Monday through Instagram its 5th season is set to premiere on Sunday, October 10th. “Target acquired: Season 5 premieres Sunday, October 10. #SEALTeam” the hit series’ latest Instagram post reads, which features an image of David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, who is the leader of Bravo Team.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Ratched season 2: Everything we know so far

The psychotic nurse will see you now ... for Ratched season 2. Netflix's horror thriller will return to delve further into the insane world of Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson). Ratched season 2 is definitely happening, since the Ryan Murphy-produced show started out by receiving a two season order from...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Know about Loki Season 2 So Far

Well, as you can imagine at this moment, there isn’t much to say about season 2 of Loki other than the fact that it’s happening, and that season 1’s director, Kate Herron, won’t be returning. The director has made it clear that she was only here for the one season, and has other works that she’ll be heading on to after this. She had no idea what will happen in the next season, so trying to get anything out of her wouldn’t be a possibility. But what we do know from the end of the first season so far is that He Who Remains, or Kang if people want to call him that, will be back, as will Loki and Sylvie and Mobius, though how things are going to go is kind of up in the air at the moment. During the finale, it was made clear that He Who Remains, or his evil variant, had done away with the Time Keepers illusion, and had decided to take over the TVA as the Sacred Timeline had been fractured beyond belief. Whether Sylvie and Loki will be on the same team again, or if she’ll even remember Loki, is hard to say, since it would appear that so much has been changed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy