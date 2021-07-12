Delta virus variant in Effingham County

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported Tuesday 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as the Delta variant continues to spread, pushing case counts and hospitalizations to levels not seen since spring. The large in increase in cases Tuesday is, at least partly, due numbers being processed from the weekend. However, daily case counts have been rising steadily for weeks. The last time Minnesota recorded a day with more than 1,000 new cases was in early May. One of the three deaths recorded in the last 24 hours includes a person in Ramsey County in their mid-...