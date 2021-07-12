Delta virus variant in Effingham County
The delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Effingham County, local health officials reported this week. “The detection of the delta variant in Effingham County, combined with our low vaccination rate, makes me very concerned that we will see another COVID-19 surge," Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said in a press release. "I urge anyone who has any of the COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, even if they feel like it’s the common cold.”www.effinghamdailynews.com
Comments / 0