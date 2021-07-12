Land of Lincoln Honor Flight cancels remaining 2021 flights

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has announced that all remaining 2021 flights from Springfield, Illinois, have been canceled. This decision was made after careful analysis of the extensive protocols issued by the National Honor Flight organization for resuming 2021 flights, as well as the public access/gathering and COVID-19 restrictions currently in place at many of the Washington DC venues and the airports as well as on the aircraft and buses. Areas of concern include COVID prescreening of all passengers and volunteers, face covering requirements that would result in veterans and guardians being masked for multiple hours continuously during the day, COVID testing of non- or partially vaccinated passengers and quarantine requirements for that group upon return.