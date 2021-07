David Gordon Green is one of the most popular American filmmakers. He can be credited for the fame of George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Undertow, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, and The Sitter. Besides, David Gordon Green directed some episodes of the comedy series Eastbound & Down, Red Oaks, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones. This time, he is bringing forth an exciting project. Universal Pictures has announced its plan to release The Exorcist 2, which is a direct sequel to the 1973 original. The movie is being directed by none other than David Gordon Green. It is expected to release in 2023.