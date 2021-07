Teach Learn Med. 2021 Jul 27:1-8. doi: 10.1080/10401334.2021.1949996. Online ahead of print. There is a need for greater access to Spanish language services in United States healthcare. One approach to increasing language concordant care is the use of second language skills by healthcare staff. The desire to use second language skills may have unintended consequences when individuals step beyond their language abilities and can cause more harm than do good for limited-English proficiency patients. Medical students are in a unique position that places them at increased risk for inappropriately using second language skills. Evidence: The use of qualified healthcare interpreters has been shown to mitigate some of the disparities seen with limited-English proficiency patients including poorer healthcare outcomes, less access to care, and lower patient satisfaction. In spite of this knowledge, studies have demonstrated the phenomenon of residents and physicians “getting by” without the use of an interpreter, even when they recognized that their language competency was insufficient to provide high quality care. Regardless of language ability, medical students are asked to engage in conversations with Spanish speaking patients that are beyond their level of language competency. Students vary in their perceived language ability and level of comfort engaging in different clinical scenarios with limited-English proficiency patients. Implications: Students are in a unique position of vulnerability to pressures to use second language skills in situations that step beyond their abilities. We explore how hierarchy intensifies previously established factors, including a lack of adequate training or evaluation and other structural barriers, in contributing to medical students’ inappropriate use of Spanish with limited-English proficiency patients. We propose an approach that includes student education, standardization of clinic rules regarding interpretation, and comprehensive faculty development to address this important patient care issue.