Chuck Dickens (aka “Fat Boy”) passed away on July 5, 2021 at his home. He was born Charles William Dickens on March 11, 1950 to the late James Herbert and Christine Dickens in Gallatin. He married the love of his life on January 16, 1971 and had 50 wonderful years together. Chuck ran Fat Boys Tires in Millersville for 30 years before retiring to spend more time with his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He enjoyed watching wrestling, collecting knifes and ink pens, if you borrowed a pen, he would tell you “Don’t forget where you got it.”