Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Chuck Dickens

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Dickens (aka “Fat Boy”) passed away on July 5, 2021 at his home. He was born Charles William Dickens on March 11, 1950 to the late James Herbert and Christine Dickens in Gallatin. He married the love of his life on January 16, 1971 and had 50 wonderful years together. Chuck ran Fat Boys Tires in Millersville for 30 years before retiring to spend more time with his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He enjoyed watching wrestling, collecting knifes and ink pens, if you borrowed a pen, he would tell you “Don’t forget where you got it.”

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Herbert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Paxton, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Paxton Carnegie Library News

-July activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!. -Kids 8 to 12 years of age, come to the library and Find Your Spark! Join us on Wednesdays beginning July 14th from 11a.m. to 12p.m. to attend this exploratory, hands on program. We’ll cover a different topic each week, including STEM, animal science, creative arts and more! Space is limited. Please call the library at 217-379-3431 to sign up!

Comments / 0

Community Policy