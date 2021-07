We will continue to carry high rain chances between 60-80% this evening, followed by a slight decrease to between 50-70% after midnight. With the ongoing showers and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday morning, rain chances will once again be between 70-90% by late morning through the afternoon hours tomorrow. Showers and storms that develop will be capable of producing torrential downpours within frequent lightning and could easily drop to 2-4″ of rainfall and perhaps very locally over 5″ in a short period of time, which could result in localized flash flooding/urban flooding.