Red Cross aids Whitesboro residents

WHITESBORO — The American Red Cross was on hand in Whitesboro on Monday to assist residents along the Sauquoit Creek with possible evacuation. Following flooding issues late last week, and the promise of heavy thunderstorms in the area for this week, officials said there is a danger of the Sauquoit Creek once again flooding due to heavy rainfall. Red Cross officials said an evacuation center was set up at the Whitestown American Legion Post on Main Street.