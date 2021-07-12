Cancel
Stephen A. Smith apologizes for Shohei Ohtani comments: ‘I screwed up’

By Jared Greenspan, Evan Orris
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after critiquing Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter — and unsuccessfully trying to explain them — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology for his remarks. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend any...

nypost.com

