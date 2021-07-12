Cancel
Carroll County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carroll County in north central Indiana Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, Heavy rain has fallen across the warned area and is leading to water to pond on roads and ditches to fill. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lafayette, West Lafayette, Delphi, Flora, Shadeland, Dayton, Battle Ground, Camden, Yeoman and Purdue University.

alerts.weather.gov

