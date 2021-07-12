My Hero Academia Season 5 Details Upcoming Original Episode

My Hero Academia explained All Might's true danger to Izuku Midoriya with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now in full swing, and with each new chapter it's starting to take more shape as we get a better handle of what to expect from this next major phase of the story. As Izuku had broken off from U.A. Academy, he had been quickly isolating himself even further the more he took on All For One's deadly villain mercenaries with each passing chapter. This included All Might as well.