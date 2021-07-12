My Hero Academia Season 5 Details Upcoming Original Episode
My Hero Academia has shared new details about the upcoming original episode coming next in Season 5! The anime is now making its way through the Endeavor Agency arc for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series for the second cour of the fifth season, and with it has started showing what Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki's work study under Endeavor will be like. This next episode of the series was reported to be an upcoming original for the anime, and now it's going to show us some of the other students' work studies in action too.comicbook.com
