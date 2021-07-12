Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Season 5 Details Upcoming Original Episode

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia has shared new details about the upcoming original episode coming next in Season 5! The anime is now making its way through the Endeavor Agency arc for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series for the second cour of the fifth season, and with it has started showing what Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki's work study under Endeavor will be like. This next episode of the series was reported to be an upcoming original for the anime, and now it's going to show us some of the other students' work studies in action too.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kohei Horikoshi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#Long Time No See#Anime Series#Cool Stuff#Endeavor Agency#Ryukyu#Atsushi101x#Nejire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dazzles With Bucciarati

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime with the upcoming story of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, who is attempting to clear her name during the appropriately titled Stone Ocean series, but one fan has dived into the past of the series by creating sparkling Cosplay for one of Golden Wind's biggest characters in Bucciarati. With Bruno most likely having no part to play in the upcoming season, being killed in the final episodes of the fifth part of the franchise, it's no surprise that fans would want to dive into the past of the bizarre series.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Endeavor's Shockingly Good Advice

My Hero Academia reveals Endeavor's shockingly good advice with the newest episode of the fifth season! The second cour of the season has kicked off the Endeavor Agency arc which sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki now working under the number one hero, Endeavor. Ever since he became the new number one hero in the third and fourth season of the season, we have begun to see the hardened outer layers around him begin to fall as Endeavor has realized that his dark path chasing after All Might had been in vain.
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia Season 5 Anime's English Dub Casts Ben Diskin as Skeptic

Funimation announced on Friday that Ben Diskin will play Skeptic of the Meta Liberation Army in the English dub of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime. Funimation stated it will reveal the dub cast for the other members of the Meta Liberation Army at a later date. The staff of the anime revealed the Japanese cast for five of the group's members earlier this month.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Overflows With Action In New Movie Trailer

In a few weeks, the Japanese fans of the manga My Hero Academia will have an unmissable date. The third film based on the popular saga is released, World Heroes Mission, which, as on previous occasions, will also adopt 2D animation as a style. The premiere in Japan is getting closer and closer, so a new and impressive trailer has just been distributed for its debut in theaters, which will take place on August 6.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Is Reportedly Prepping a Special Mini Chapter

My Hero Academia is on the top of its game this year, and that is true on every front. From its TV show to the manga and beyond, the franchise is expanding in big ways right now. And thanks to a new report, fans know they are likely getting a special My Hero Academia one-shot before much longer.
ComicsAnime News Network

Promised Neverland Creators, My Hero Academia Each Get 1-Shot in Shonen Jump

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it in June 2020. The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019, and the second season premiered on January 7. The magazine issue additionally revealed on Monday that Yōkō Akiyama will pen...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains All Might's True Danger to Izuku

My Hero Academia explained All Might's true danger to Izuku Midoriya with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now in full swing, and with each new chapter it's starting to take more shape as we get a better handle of what to expect from this next major phase of the story. As Izuku had broken off from U.A. Academy, he had been quickly isolating himself even further the more he took on All For One's deadly villain mercenaries with each passing chapter. This included All Might as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy