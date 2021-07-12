Cancel
Colfax County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Harding, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Colfax; Harding; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Southwestern Union County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 558 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Farley, or 28 miles east of Springer, moving south southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gladstone and Farley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladstone, NM
County
Harding County, NM
County
Union County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Colfax County, NM
