Tennessee State

Tennessee fires top vaccination official amid pandemic

By The Associated Press
WTVC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have fired the state’s top vaccination official, who had been facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, told The Tennessean that she was fired Monday as a scapegoat to appease lawmakers. She provided the newspaper with a copy of her termination letter, which does not explain the reasoning for her dismissal.

