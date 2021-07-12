Hit show, Ted Lasso, star opens up about new role in Season 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Haves And The Have Nots. Read at your own risk!. Tyler Perry's The Haves And The Have Nots took its final bow recently, and man, what an jolt of a conclusion it was. Key characters died throughout the whole finale, but few moments were as tense as the ones that closed it all out. Hanna arrived at Jim Cryer's house to find him in the bathroom, but damned sure didn't know the enormity of what she would be finding next.