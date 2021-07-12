Hit show, Ted Lasso, star opens up about new role in Season 2

It's a weekend of new additions to beloved series and franchises on the big and small screen, and EW is breaking down all of it in our latest What to Watch episode. First, on the heels of its massive 20 Emmy nominations, Apple TV+'s beloved comedy Ted Lasso is back on the pitch for season 2. It picks up right where season 1 left off, and its adorable band of misfits — played by Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and more — are all back. So what can fans expect from the season, which debuted its first episode Friday?
