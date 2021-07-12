Part of Business 85 closes as construction begins

There's been a lot of new updates surrounding the construction of the Beartracks Bridge on Higgins lately. First, there was the whole thing where it turned out the walkway was too hot for dogs to walk on, but they've come up with a temporary solution with the strip of white paint that cools it down. Then they imposed a 10-ton weight limit on the bridge, so vehicles like firetrucks need to be rerouted rather than cross. And now, local businesses are wondering if sidewalks by the bridge are going to be closed down again.