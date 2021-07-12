Part of Business 85 closes as construction begins

Starting Friday July 30th, two different sections of Wadhams Road in St. Clair County will undergo road repairs. Wadhams from the I-94 overpass to Gratiot in St. Clair Township and Wadhams between Lapeer and North River Road in Kimball Township will be resurfaced. Both projects call for removal and replacement of the top coat of asphalt on the road and will be performed by Ace Saginaw Paving Company. The combined total cost for both projects will be approximately $636,000 and will be funded by a combination of local, state, and federal dollars. The Kimball Township project will be performed during the overnight hours Sunday and is expected to reopen Monday. The St. Clair Township section is expected to be completed August 12th. In the interim, drivers can expect single lane closures using flaggers.
