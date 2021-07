ICYMI, Prince Harry has a memoir coming out in late 2022 and the royals aren't exactly said to be thrilled. To the point where his and Meghan Markle's invite to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration next year—which celebrates 70 years on the throne—could be in jeopardy. According to royal sources who spoke to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, Harry's decision to release the memoir in the same year as the Jubilee was seen as "deeply disrespectful" and "clearly deliberate."