Billie Eilish says she could cry thinking about her hotly anticipated second album as she prepares to share the new record with fans following a bitter backlash against her. The 19-year-old pop singer is gearing up to unleash her new album, Happier Than Ever, which is due for release on Friday – following on from her chart topping debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which was released more than two years ago.