Addie sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole; Monroe County Prosecutor says Justice has been served

By Mandi Kindhart-White
lakegazette.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County Prosecutor Attorney Talley Smith released the following statement on July 12, stating, “Justice has been served today. James Addie will never be released from prison in the State of Missouri. His actions destroyed two families: the family of his victim, Molly Watson, and his own. While nothing can bring Ms. Watson back to her family who loved her very much, society can send the strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated. Murderers will face prosecution and justice. I want to thank the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and his staff for their assistance in this case. I would specifically like to recognize the hard work of Assistant Attorney General Katharine Dolin, Investigator Cody Fulkerson, and Victim Advocate Melissa Koetting. I would also like to commend the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work in investigating this crime. The professionalism of these agencies and their outstanding investigation were invaluable in bringing justice for Molly Watson and her family. My deepest condolences go out to the family of the victim.”

