Graveside services for Martha Waddell, 99, of Isabel will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Hillview Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will start at 4 PM Tuesday at the United Church of Christ in Isabel with a prayer service at 5 PM. Martha passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon.