Bell County, TX

UPDATE: 18 new Bell coronavirus deaths reported; director says fatalities accumulated, not a spike

By SHANE MONACO
Temple Daily Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter resuming updates last week, the Bell County Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard now shows 18 new deaths locally. The county’s data now shows a total of 466 deaths in the county from the virus as of Friday — 18 more than the 448 shown by the state dashboard last week.

