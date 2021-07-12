UPDATE: 18 new Bell coronavirus deaths reported; director says fatalities accumulated, not a spike

Laurel County has seen an uptick in Covid-19 cases over the past 14 days. 90% of those cases consists of non-vaccinated and those who are only partially vaccinated. As of July 27th, only 32.10% (19,317 people) in Laurel County have been vaccinated. The Delta variant is surging nationwide. It has quickly grown from less than 1% of cases in May to more than 80% now. Emerging data shows the Delta Variant spreads about twice as easily from one person to another and appears to be far more aggressive than the previous strains of the virus. Mark Hensley, Executive Director with the Laurel County Health Department, urges those who are un-vaccinated to get vaccinated. Hensley says the vaccine is the most effective tool at our disposal to combat the virus. Hensley and other health care professionals in Laurel County and throughout the Commonwealth understand that there are people that may be on the fence or opposed to receiving the vaccine for one reason or another, but he encourages them to consult with their primary care physician or one of the providers at the health department. They may help to ease feelings of apprehension about the vaccine and help you make the best decision for you and your family.