Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

4-H show ring sporting new turf surface

By Steve Garbacz sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENDALLVILLE — 4-H’ers showing in the main show area this year will be experiencing something new underfoot, thanks to a new artificial turf surface installed this year. Gone is the arena of dirt and sawdust in place of plush new astroturf. Donated by Schrader Auction and Real Estate Company, the...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#4 H#The New Show#Real Estate Company#Kendallville#Schrader Auction#4 H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prineville Turf Club-4-Add

4th_$4,500, alc, 3YO up F&M, 2½f, clear. Off 9:00. Time 1:33.75. Fast. Also Ran_Ultima Esperanza, Dash for Ginger T, First Moon Cat, I Llike to Run, Sheza Lil Rogue. $3 Quinella (4-5) paid $51.30. $3 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $484.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
SportsEvening Star

Dincoff competes Friday

TOKYO — Former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff will compete in the women’s discus at the Summer Olympic Games starting Friday night. The trials are set to begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT at the Olympic Stadium. The throwers will be divided into two groups, with the first starting competition at 8:30 and the other at 9:55.
NFLAwful Announcing

MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Lindsay Czarniak talk hosting women’s sports-focused show “On Her Turf” for Peacock’s Olympics coverage

The Olympics is a rare sports event where women’s sports gets a lot of the attention, focus, and airtime, and it’s notable to see broadcasters specifically focusing in on the women’s sports side. One case of that is with On Her Turf, a women’s sports-focused property NBC launched in 2018 first as social media accounts, then later as a podcast and a show. At this year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they’ve further expanded On Her Turf, turning it into a daily Peacock show focused on women’s sports, one hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Lolo Jones. Acosta-Ruiz and Czarniak spoke to AA earlier this week about the show, and both said they were thrilled to get the opportunity to spotlight women’s sports, with Acosta-Ruiz (known for her NFL Network work) saying she followed those accounts long before she got involved with it.
SportsEvening Star

Local Sports Briefs

TOKYO — The United States men’s rugby sevens team finished sixth in the Tokyo Summer Olympics. It defeated Canada 21-14 in a consolation match on Wednesday morning, then lost to South Africa 28-7 in the fifth-place match on Wednesday afternoon. Forward Joe Schroeder, a 2016 Trine University graduate, started in...
SportsEvening Star

I ran the Burning River race

It is called the Burning River because the Cuyahoga River was once so polluted it caught fire. The river is restored so much that it is now the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Burning River Trail 50 Mile Race finishes just a few miles from my boyhood home. I taught middle school students for four decades, so I figured that I had the endurance to complete the course. There is also a 100-mile race. I have a gut, but I don’t have guts. I am more a wishbone than a backbone kind of guy.
Societykyma.com

On Her Turf: Sports need transgender athlete inclusivity

Britni de la Cretaz and Rach McBride join Lindsay Czarniak and MJ Acosta-Ruiz for “On Her Turf” and they share how they believe sports can be more inclusive of transgender athletes now and moving forward. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Under The Knife: Wrestling Legend Needs Major Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and absolutely no one is immune to them. Some of them are more serious than others, but at the same time they can all come from different places. An injury can happen all at once or be built up over time, either of which can cause all kinds of problems. The latter is the case with a certain legend and it isn’t going well.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
AnimalsSweetwater Reporter

Locals Bring Home Awards from 11th State 4-H Dog Show

Pictured above: Jeanie Wheeler (Project Assistant), Elinor Stuber, Lydia Draper and Lisa Peterson (Project Leader) On July 9th - The 11th State 4-H Dog Show was held in Hunstville, Texas. Lydia Draper placed 1st in Conformation, 2nd in Rally, 3rd in Showmanship and 7th in Obedience. Elinor Stuber placed 1st in Conformation, 1st in Showmanship, 3rd in Obedience and 5th in Rally.
Alexandria, INGreensburg Daily News

Fight night: 4-H Fair allows aspiring boxers to step into the ring

ALEXANDRIA – Frank Osagiede admitted to having a slight case of nerves a few minutes before his first sanctioned USA Amateur Boxing match at Beulah Park. The butterflies went away quickly, however. “This is what I do. I love boxing,” said Osagiede, a 19-year-old former high school football star from...
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Horse show at the 4-H FFA Fair

Sophie Jones turns her horse Saphira as she goes through the paces during the junior hunter seat competition Saturday during the horse show of the Chaves County 4-H and FFA Fair at the Bob Crosby Arena of the Eastern New Mexico State fairgrounds. Jones was the only competitor in the English saddle class. (Juno Ogle Photo)
Angola, INEvening Star

Tom's celebrating 50th anniversary a year late with a big party

LAKE JAMES — Just because the pandemic basically shut down every large gathering in 2020 doesn’t mean Tom’s Donuts is going to let its 50th anniversary slide by. The milestone occurred last year and it went without a celebration, 50 years after Tom Saylor started Tom’s Donuts as a summer business at the Four Corners on Lake James in 1970.
SportsEvening Star

look back angola

• Cathy Covell just finished up a week of volunteering at the Atlanta Olympics at the beach volleyball venue. The Prairie Heights High School and Tri-State University graduate got to see and meet many of the stars in beach volleyball, which is a new sport at the Olympics.
Alexandria, INWashington Times-Herald

Fight night: 4-H Fair allows aspiring boxers to step into the ring

ALEXANDRIA – Frank Osagiede admitted to having a slight case of nerves a few minutes before his first sanctioned USA Amateur Boxing match at Beulah Park. The butterflies went away quickly, however. “This is what I do. I love boxing,” said Osagiede, a 19-year-old former high school football star from...
Alexandria, INThe Evening News

Fight night: 4-H Fair allows aspiring boxers to step into the ring

ALEXANDRIA – Frank Osagiede admitted to having a slight case of nerves a few minutes before his first sanctioned USA Amateur Boxing match at Beulah Park. The butterflies went away quickly, however. “This is what I do. I love boxing,” said Osagiede, a 19-year-old former high school football star from...
Alexandria, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Fight night: 4-H Fair allows aspiring boxers to step into the ring

ALEXANDRIA – Frank Osagiede admitted to having a slight case of nerves a few minutes before his first sanctioned USA Amateur Boxing match at Beulah Park. The butterflies went away quickly, however. “This is what I do. I love boxing,” said Osagiede, a 19-year-old former high school football star from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy