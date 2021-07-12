Permanent COVID memorial to be placed on Capitol grounds

The finalists have been chosen to design a permanent memorial on the state Capitol grounds to honor the thousands of Kentuckians who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “After announcing the memorial plan in March of this year, more than 80 artists from across the country sent in their qualifications and a statement of interest,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “From that group, a panel of experts drawn from both state government and local arts organizations recommended 11 finalists, six of whom are either Kentucky artists or have strong ties to Kentucky.”