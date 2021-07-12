Identifying remains becomes more difficult as Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94

Hero Michigan Dad Saves Twins (18 months) from House Fire.gofundme. Friday night July 16, 2021, started like any other night for Ray Lucas and Shi’Ann Brown, the 23-year-old parents of twin girls, ages 18 months. Little did Ray know that he would be engaged in a fight to save the lives of their twin baby girls? Malaysia and Milan were at home with family when an electrical fire started in the basement and soon engulfed the entire house. Some family members were able to escape but the babies were still trapped in the house.