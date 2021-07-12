Identifying remains becomes more difficult as Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94
Search teams walk by the remains of Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida, on July 8, 2021. The death toll from the partial collapse of the condominium rose by four to 94, with 22 people still unaccounted for. (Shannon Stapleton, Reuters) — MIAMI (Reuters) — Confirmed deaths in the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday as identifying remains became progressively difficult with the recovery effort in its 19th day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0