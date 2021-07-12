Cancel
Identifying remains becomes more difficult as Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch teams walk by the remains of Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida, on July 8, 2021. The death toll from the partial collapse of the condominium rose by four to 94, with 22 people still unaccounted for. (Shannon Stapleton, Reuters) — MIAMI (Reuters) — Confirmed deaths in the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday as identifying remains became progressively difficult with the recovery effort in its 19th day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

