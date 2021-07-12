Texas Democrats To Flee State To Block GOP Backed Voting Restrictions
After their first attempt failed, Texas Republicans are again trying to pass an election restriction bill through the state prompting Democrats to flee the state to block it. At least 58 Democratic Representatives are expected to flee Austin Monday in an effort to block measures from advancing according to NBC News. The move, which was also conducted in 2003, will stop political business in the state until the lawmakers return or the session ends.www.blackenterprise.com
