Inside Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Split: Everything We Know Amid Cheating Scandal

By In Touch Staff
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 15 days ago

It’s over for Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo and her boyfriend, Metul Shah. The reality TV couple split weeks after they moved to New York City together, her agent confirmed.

“Naomie and Metul are no longer together,” her rep Paul Desisto told People in a statement on Monday, July 12. “She is back in Charleston [South Carolina] and plans to stay there for the time being.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNqiv_0autjzi200
Courtesy Metul Shah/Instagram

The update about their breakup came amidst rumors that Shah allegedly cheated on Olindo, 28. Several Bravo fan Instagram accounts reported the pair parted ways after the anesthesiologist was allegedly unfaithful.

The fan account @BestOfBravo first shared a post about the speculation, claiming, “Naomie just moved to NYC for Metul and then he cheats on her? She obviously broke up with him and now she’s back in Charleston.” In the comments section, the account also claimed to have a source who informed them about the alleged split drama, although neither Shah or Olindo have commented about it.

In May, Olindo announced her plans to relocate to the Big Apple while sharing an update about her “Charleston farewell tour.” Her big life change came on the heels of her exit from the show after season 6 in 2020.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages,” Olindo said while reflecting about her experience on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast. “Then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEStB_0autjzi200
Courtesy of Metul Shah/Instagram

Rumors have been swirling that Olindo and Shah called it quits since early July, when she deleted most of her PDA photos with him. Fans also observed that the reality star and Shah no longer follow each other on Instagram. However, Shah does still have several lovey-dovey snaps up on his page despite their split.

Shah and Olindo were together for about three years, having gone Instagram official with their relationship in April 2018. Prior to her relationship with Shah, Olindo previously dated Southern Charm costar Craig Conover for nearly three years. They split in 2017.

In Touch reached out to Olindo and Shah for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

