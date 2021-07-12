Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Crews gaining ground on Jack Fire, 15% containment on 13,795-acre blaze

By DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review
NRToday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jack Fire grew to 13,795 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 9. Crews were able to reach 15% containment on the fire, with 755 firefighters battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Three Type 1 helicopters and one Type 3...

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Firefighters#Fire Retardant#The Jack Fire#Burnout#Eagle Rock#Soda Springs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Related
Roseville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Crews Contain Fence Fire That Spread To Roseville Home

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Crews contained a fire that damaged a two-story fire in Roseville Tuesday afternoon. (credit: Roseville Fire Department) According to the Roseville Fire Department, the fire happened in the Kasberg-Kingswood neighborhood. A fence was initially on fire, but the flames eventually spread to a home in the area. All of the residents were able to safely exit the property so responding firefighters could initiate an aggressive fire attack, the department said. Firefighters said approximately 25% of the home was damaged in the fire. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.  
Klamath Falls, ORKDRV

Bootleg Fire burns 409,611 acres, 53% contained

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The Bootleg Fire has reached more than 409,000 acres and is now 53% contained. Crews are conducting firing operations to reduce fuels and improve control lines. The National Fire Preparedness Level is at its peak of 5. Just over 2,250 personnel are responding to the fire.
Loves Park, ILMyStateline.com

Fire crews battle a blaze at a local bar

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire crews battle a fire at a local bar. It happened at Sips in The Park. Loves Park, Cherry Valley and North Park Fire Protection District fire crews are on scene. This is a developing story…
Butte County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Grows To 167,430 Acres; 18% Contained

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Dixie Fire has grown to 167,430 acres and is 18% contained. Eight structures have been destroyed and 7,010 structures are threatened. The Dixie Fire is now the 19th largest fire in recorded California history. It started on July 13 at 5:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 8:19 p.m. Cal Fire issued an update detailing all of the regions under evacuation orders and those under evacuation warnings. #RT @CAL_FIRE: #DixieFire off Above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte County is 167,430 acres and 18% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @LassenNF https://t.co/IhE7Fc0tOR pic.twitter.com/dIt1GqDeYU — CAL FIRE...
Madras, ORKTVZ

Crews working to contain two fires north of Madras; total of 2,000 acres burned

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters were working Saturday to contain two apparently lightning-sparked fires that have burned a total of about 2,000 acres north of Madras. The effort to fight the Deep Creek and Johnson Ridge fires, the largest of several blazes to break out after Thursday's storms, was under the management of a Type 3 incident management team.
Linn County, ORnbc16.com

Crews make headway on containment of Bruler Fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. — Fire officials say containment on the Bruler Fire has reached 12% as of Wednesday. The wildfire burning in Linn County now covers 195 acres. It was first discovered on Monday, July 12. More than 250 people are working on the fire, which is approximately nine miles...
Colton, WAwcgazette.com

Steptoe Canyon Fire contained at 2,605 acres

COLTON — The Steptoe Canyon Fire was contained on July 25 after torching 2,605 acres. A handful of firefighters continued mopping up hotspots for a couple days to finish extinguishing the fire. The fire started after a lightning storm on July 22 near Steptoe Canyon Road about 5 miles southwest...
Dixie, IDbigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fire Crews Begin Burnout Operations as Dixie Fire Grows to Over 23,000 Acres, Jumbo Fire Over 1,200 Acres With 0% Containment

DIXIE, ID - On the morning of Friday, July 16, the Type 1 Incident Management Team commanding the Dixie and Jumbo Fires provided an update on fire growth and containment operations. According to the update, the Dixie Fire grew approximately 4,597 acres on Thursday and is now estimated at 23,706 acres, while the Jumbo Fire grew approximately 106 acres and is estimated at 1,244 acres, with 0% containment.
NRToday.com

Jack Fire at 19,352 acres, 55% containment; flare-up on Archie Fire scar

Fire crews continue to make headway in corralling the Jack Fire, which was at 55% containment as of Wednesday morning. Burn-out operations — designed to help fortify existing natural fire lines — caused the fire to grow to 19,352 acres, however, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities have largely put a damper on activity within the actual fire.
Peyton, COKKTV

Crews contain brush fire northeast of Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a brush fire northeast of Peyton on Monday. Heavy smoke was visible just after 3:30 p.m. north of Highway 24 in a wooded area. The fire was burning close to Fremont Fort Road and Warriors Path Drive. According to...
Markleeville, CAmymotherlode.com

No Containment On 21,000 Acre Tamarack Fire

Markleeville, CA — 120 firefighters are now assigned to the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County. Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity contributed to the fire’s growth today. It is 21,000 acres and there is no containment. The fire continues to burn in a northwesterly direction west of Markleeville toward the Highway 89 corridor. Alpine Village and Woodfords were evacuated today. The blaze crossed the East Fork of the Carson River near the East Fork Resort. Two structures have been destroyed.
Pulga, CAMercury News

Dixie Fire is 13,482 acres, 14 percent contained

PULGA — The Dixie Fire grew even larger on Saturday, but despite that Cal Fire’s Sean Norman expressed confidence in the containment lines that firefighters have built during Saturday night’s briefing. While the fire grew to 13,482 acres, containment also rose to 14 percent. Cal Fire notes that crews are...
Paradise, CAkshasta.com

Dixie Fire Grows To Over 61,000 Acres, Crews Nearing Full Containment Of Beckwourth Complex

The Dixie Fire was reported at more than 61,000 acres Tuesday morning, then it burned aggressively all day. Containment is still just 15%. The fire may have been started by PGE&E equipment on July 13th. The blaze is burning northeast of the Town of Paradise, where the 2018 Camp Fire that was started by PG&E equipment killed 85 people. Huge Pyrocumulous clouds have been forming every day and creating its own weather system, then when the column can no longer sustain the weight it collapses, creating extremely hazardous conditions for firefighters on the ground, as well as aircraft. 810 structures are threatened and two have been destroyed. Many evacuation orders and warnings are in effect, coordinated by the Butte, Plumas and Lassen County Sheriff’s Departments. A number of roads are closed, including a long stretch of Highway 70. The Dixie Fire is under unified command by both Cal-Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Fire crews working small blaze near Fairbanks

A fire is burning in a wooded area near the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Alaska Division of Forestry has sent helicopters and water-scooping aircraft. According to an announcement on social media, the fire is burning between Lepus Avenue and Weston Drive, which are near Yankovich Road, and there are homes nearby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy