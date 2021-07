DAYTON, OH, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ray Wylam, born in 1933 is working with his current senior living community, Wickshire Fairborn to fulfill one of his strongest wishes. Wylam was born in Youngstown, Ohio. He has a brother and sister-in-law still living there. Fairborn has been home to Ray during his adult life. He served in the US Army and is a graduate of Ohio State University. Ray worked as an Aerospace engineer. He dedicated most of his adult life to volunteer work, helping to build and maintain woodland trails at a state park, ushering at the Victoria Theatre, conducting a winter walk in John Bryan, and maintaining bluebird nesting boxes at Caesars Creek Lake and much more.