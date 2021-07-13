San Diego Cuban-American Hopeful Protests Will Lead to Change

Early in the pandemic, and with the initial release of the vaccines, there was much discussion about disparities and how non people of color were getting doses of the vaccine that should have gone to our communities. There were complaints about how there were not enough African Americans being hired as contact tracers so that we could identify persons among us who had contracted Covid-19 and were causing the disease to spread. Next, an African American scientist discovered the vaccine and efforts were made to make more doses available to Blacks. By contrast, during the Tuskegee Experiments, Black men who had contracted syphilis were allowed to suffer for more than 30 years and many died when treatment was withheld after a cure was found. In the case of Covid-19, the issue is the availability of a vaccine and not the withholding of one as a cure.