San Diego, CA

San Diego Cuban-American Hopeful Protests Will Lead to Change

By Allison Ash
NBC San Diego
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuban-Americans living in San Diego are closely watching the unfolding protests in their homeland and hoping they bring change. “We don’t have any kind of freedom over there,” said Javier Alfonso Cota, who left Cuba in search of a better life when he was 19. “That was the main reason I came here, was for freedom.”

Comments / 1

POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on Cuban protests, democracy

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Thanks for coming. Thank you. HANNITY: Let's -- let's start with the basics. Almost on day one, Joe Biden's State Department said, oh, no, this is about COVID. OK, that was a lie, in case anyone is interested. This was a -- this been a freedom moving that is building.
Florida StateCBS News

Florida flotilla of support heading towards Cuba as U.S. sanctions regime

President Biden is imposing new sanctions on the Cuban regime after the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters earlier this month. The move comes as some boaters plan to launch a flotilla of private vessels towards Cuba this morning. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojoquez joins "CBSN AM" from Miami with the latest.
Miami, FLNBC News

It's about 'freedom': Cuban Americans say shortages don't explain protests

MIAMI — As Cubans took to the streets to protest in numbers not seen since before the 1959 Revolution, Cuban Americans are challenging the view that the demonstrations are just about economic frustration. While Cubans expressed anger over shortages in food and medicine, rising inflation and power outages — amid...
ProtestsWSVN-TV

Cuban Americans from across US protest outside White House, Cuban Embassy

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Hundreds of Cuban Americans from across the U.S., including South Florida, traveled to the nation’s capital to take their increasing calls for freedom in Cuba all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 7News cameras captured New York resident Dustin Garcia, his face and white T-shirt made to...
San Diego County, CAsdvoice.info

EDITORIAL – African Americans and the Vaccine in San Diego County

Early in the pandemic, and with the initial release of the vaccines, there was much discussion about disparities and how non people of color were getting doses of the vaccine that should have gone to our communities. There were complaints about how there were not enough African Americans being hired as contact tracers so that we could identify persons among us who had contracted Covid-19 and were causing the disease to spread. Next, an African American scientist discovered the vaccine and efforts were made to make more doses available to Blacks. By contrast, during the Tuskegee Experiments, Black men who had contracted syphilis were allowed to suffer for more than 30 years and many died when treatment was withheld after a cure was found. In the case of Covid-19, the issue is the availability of a vaccine and not the withholding of one as a cure.
Knoxville, TNWATE

Cuban Americans gather in Market Square in support of island country’s protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cuban Americans gathered in Market Square on Thursday to support the largest protests seen in the island country since the end of the Soviet Union. The Cuban government’s failure to remedy shortages of food and medicines, repeated electricity outages and cruelty toward Cubans protesting the shortfalls sparked the Knoxville group, as well as others around the United States, to offer encouragement.
San Diego County, CAinglewoodtoday.com

African Americans and the Vaccine in San Diego County

Early in the pandemic, and with the initial release of the vaccines, there was much. discussion about disparities and how non people of color were getting doses of the. vaccine that should have gone to our communities. There were complaints about how. there were not enough African Americans being hired...

