Sports Illustrated Swimsuit returned to Miami with runway show at Mondrian Hotel during Paraiso Miami Beach

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach with a roster of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search hopefuls and Rookies who will be featured in the 2021 issue. The event took place during PARAISO Miami Beach at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club on July 10th. Guests gathered at the panoramic pool deck at Baia Beach Club, where the runway was built over the spacious pool, with the beautiful Miami city skyline serving as the ultimate backdrop. The highly anticipated event was sponsored by Cincoro Tequila, VOSA Spirits and with hair and makeup by Sean Donaldson Hair.