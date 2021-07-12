Cancel
Mountaineer Park Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Brunswick News
 15 days ago

1st-$12,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 45.370, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 51.460. Bi Bi Carpe120511-11-hd1-hdC. Oliveros12.003.803.005.00. Aw Ite120772-12-42-1¼O. Mayta2.402.200.60. Auger120456-74-½3-1G. Lagunes5.8019.50. Sir Higgins120224-hd3-1½4-1¼G. Rodriguez42.10. Macho Mania120167-46-35-¾L. Colon6.60. Paisano116335-hd5-16-2J. Leon11.00. Mr. Tripledouble118843-hd7-47-2¾N. Vigil5.90. Little Tequila12068888R. Barrios78.10. Perfecta (5-7) paid $26.20;...

