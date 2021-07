Kyle Christianson listens during victim testimony in this 2014 photo. He was sentenced to three years in prison then, and received a minimum of 15 years when sentenced Monday for the assault of another former girlfriend. Tribune file photo / Becky Vargo

A man charged with breaking into his former girlfriend’s Grand Haven apartment and assaulting her, and then driving into and damaging some cars in the parking lot will go to prison for a minimum of 15 years.

Kyle Christianson must also pay a little more than $24,000 in restitution, as ruled by Judge Jon Hulsing during a hearing Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.