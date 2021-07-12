Handful of all-state selections for local boys lacrosse players

The return of spring sports after they were missed in 2020 created the occasional gap of experience within teams and conferences.

There was a benefit from having some experience – which a number of local boys lacrosse players used to full effect during the 2021 season. All three players named among the all-state honorable mention lists were upperclassmen, and so were the handful of other players that earned spots on the OK Conference’s top lists in their tiered system.