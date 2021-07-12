Cancel
Handful of all-state selections for local boys lacrosse players

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 18 days ago
The return of spring sports after they were missed in 2020 created the occasional gap of experience within teams and conferences.

There was a benefit from having some experience – which a number of local boys lacrosse players used to full effect during the 2021 season. All three players named among the all-state honorable mention lists were upperclassmen, and so were the handful of other players that earned spots on the OK Conference’s top lists in their tiered system.

