Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence to be inducted into THSCA Hall of Honor this weekend

Buy Now Ryan players hoist up head coach Joey Florence after beating Wylie 25-20 to advance to the Class 4A Division I State Championship game on Dec. 11, 2010, in University Park. Florence, Denton ISD’s athletic director, will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor on Saturday. DRC file photo

One of the winningest coaches in the history of the Denton area will be inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor this weekend.

Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence — who led Ryan to four consecutive state title game appearances from 2000-03 as the Raiders’ head coach — will be recognized at the annual THSCA convention at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio.

Florence was a member of the THSCA’s 2020 Hall of Honor class, but the 2020 convention was canceled due to COVID-19.

THSCA revealed Florence was a member of its 2020 Hall of Honor class in April of last year.

“It’s a very humbling honor that when you’re coaching, you don’t set out to achieve,” Florence said of the honor when it was announced last year. “I was surprised when I got the call. I was absolutely shocked, actually.”

In his 20-year career, Florence crafted a 205-53 record, winning 79.5% of his games. He never missed the playoffs.

Florence guided Ryan to its first two state championships in 2001 and 2002. During those two seasons, Ryan was nearly untouchable, going a combined 30-1.

And the winning didn’t stop there.

Over the course of Florence’s 13-year tenure as Ryan’s head coach, Florence made another state title game appearance in 2010, all while forging a 152-37 overall record.

Other members of the THSCA’s 2020 Hall of Honor class include longtime Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire, now at Baylor, Joe Bob Taylor, Gerald Brence and Bob Alpert.