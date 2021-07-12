Bassmaster Elite sets hook in Main Street in Waddington July 15 through July 18

This year’s event has some distinct differences, setting a hook in Main Street Waddington and inviting people to enjoy local businesses, versus the typical format in the past where food and vendors were readily available in Whittaker Park for a four day event. “The event was planned this year to help minimize crowds before things opened up, and we really wanted to be sure to give as much attention to the local businesses in the area, versus isolating activities to the park” noted Brooke Rouse, St. Lawrence County Chamber Director of Tourism, adding that “We’re excited for the new format, but want to be sure people know how the experience will be a bit different and fun in some new ways.” Details are available on www.Fishcap.net.