Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye closes the modern muscle car era

Herald Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very inspired move to take the Mercedes E-Class architecture, shove big American engines into the front, and slap on a sedan body that hinted at The Dukes of Hazard’s General Lee. Nearly 30 years after the demise of the first muscle car era, Dodge was on top. Borrowed from its German sibling when Daimler married Chrysler, the sophisticated chassis provided a world-class suspension system and heavy steering that felt like three bulldozers wouldn’t move it off course. That was over 15 years ago, and the Charger has only improved.

CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Big-Block 1968 Dodge Charger Barn Find Is a Rusty Muscle Car That’s Worth the Hassle

It was crashed, fixed with the wrong parts, and then stashed away for decades. Now it's caught up in an eBay bidding war. Not all barn finds are recovered just a wash and a wax away from being showstoppers. Most require some extra work, if not lots of it, which isn't necessarily a deal-breaker. So demonstrates the monster of a manual, 383-powered 1968 Dodge Charger listed on eBay, which has ignited a bidding war despite being immobile, rusty, and more than a little crashed.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1954 Dodge Firearrow II: A True One-Of-A-Kind Masterpiece

Shortly after Chevrolet’s Corvette took car enthusiasts by storm, the Chrysler Corp. tapped Virgil Exner for a roadster design that not only drew attention to Dodge but also helped shape the automobiles of the future. As head of Chrysler’s Advanced Styling Group, Exner had created a tight bond with Italian...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1979 Lil’ Red Express: The First Muscle Truck

Dodge redefined the muscle era of the 1970s with this truck leaving Ford and Chevy cars in its dust. Towards the end of the muscle car era, government restrictions were increasing and while it may have been necessary for the protection of the environment and the conservation of fuel, it was all but choking out the American V8. No matter how hard Detroit tried, they could not make a car that fit the U.S. EPA standards while pushing the boundaries of speed. Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds, and even Corvettes went from nipping at 400-horses to struggling to break 200. What wasn’t regulated by these strict emission standards though was trucks and Dodge took full advantage, making the first hotrod truck, the Lil’ Red Express.
Michigan StateCarscoops

Dodge Charger Hellcat Caught Going 150 MPH In Michigan

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is one of the fastest sedans in the world and one driver decided to put its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine to full use. Unfortunately for them, they decided to do this on I-75 with a Michigan State trooper parked nearby. Noting “just because it can,...
Carsabc27.com

Cool Car: 2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge made quite a splash a couple of years ago with the Charger Hellcat, a sedan with more than 700 horsepower. The name comes from the howl of the supercharged engine. Now there’s the ultimate Hellcat called the Redeye, with even more power. On a race track, it can do more than 200 miles an hour.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Charger Cop Cars Head To Australia

The Dodge Charger has played a massive role in the American motoring culture: it has starred in Hollywood movies and kept our streets safe as a police patrol car. In the US, the Charger is still a popular purchase, in fact, it's so popular (and easy to pinch) that over a thousand of them were stolen in Detroit alone.
CarsCarscoops

Hennessey’s 1,000 HP Dodge Durango Hellcat Unleashed Against A C8 Corvette In A Drag Race

The C8 Corvette is knocking on the door of supercar territory in terms of acceleration figures, and it does so with less than 500 horsepower thanks to some clever engineering. If, however, you want to enjoy that kind of performance in a three-row family SUV, the only way is to stuff as much power as possible into it – and that’s exactly what Hennessey did with their Dodge Durango HPE1000.
Carsgmauthority.com

1967 Chevy Impala Hits The Dragstrip With 1971 Dodge Charger: Video

The muscle car wars never actually stopped, and can still be seen playing out at dragstrips around the country. Now, we’re watching a battle between a 1967 Chevy Impala and 1971 Dodge Charger thanks to the following six-minute video. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Custom C10 Brings Chevy’s Second Generation Truck Into The Modern Era

In 1960 Chevrolet introduced its C/K truck platform, setting the stage for the second generation and what some believe to be some of the best-looking Chevy trucks ever made. Still for some, these classic trucks left something to be desired. Maybe not for the time but as technology progressed the capabilities and style of trucks into the modern era the Chevy C10 certainly did become a bit dated. It is this train of thought that has led to what has become referred to as restomodding. While this terminology can refer to something as simple as installing a modern Bluetooth stereo into an old restored vehicle, the previous owner of this 1968 Chevrolet C10 really took the portmanteau and ran with it.
Carsfloridainsider.com

Dodge plans on selling an electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge Charger – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by PaulLP. Dodge has always been known for its tough, macho, and muscular car image. As that image seems to be stuck in the wrong decade, we have now received some interesting news. American muscle has its sights set on a new endeavor: electrification.
Carsgmauthority.com

Corvette C8 Cargo Room vs. Corvette C7 Trunk: Comparison Video

With its naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 LT2 engine mounted behind the cabin, the Corvette C8 Stingray offers exotic mid-engine performance and proportions, going toe-to-toe with some of the world’s finest sports cars. However, the new Vette can do more than just beat up on European nameplates – it can also perform well in the real world as, you know, a car. As such, we’re taking a closer look at the Corvette C8 Stingray’s available cargo room, specifically how it compares to the available trunk room of the front-engined Corvette C7.
Buying CarsCarscoops

What’s A Stunning 6k-Mile E34 1991 BMW M5 Worth To You?

The E34 BMW M5 was the final generation of the iconic sports sedan series to feature an engine with less that 8 cylinders. The car was a true driver’s machine, and the last M car to be built by hand, but what would you pay for one that’s as close to brand new as possible nearly three decades after its demise? That’s what you’ll have to answer with this 1991 M5 up for auction in near-mint condition.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The World Has One Less Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

This isn't the first totaled Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and it probably won't be the last, sad to say. It comes as little surprise things like this happen given how powerful these SUVs are. With 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque packed under the hood, the Durango Hellcat is not for everyone, especially those with lead feet. It's all fine and good to drive fast but only when the circumstances allow. Being an honest judge of one's driving skills is definitely necessary.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drug Dealer's Dodge Challenger Hellcat Reborn As Cop Car

When you think of a cop car in America, you usually think of the Ford Interceptor, but local law enforcement has used other, much cooler vehicles too. We've seen Texas cops use undercover Camaros and the NYPD now has a Tesla in its fleet. So unusual police cars do come around every so often, but you'd never expect a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to be among them. Yet that is what Marion County Sheriff's department has at its disposal, and what makes this story all the more interesting is that the Hellcat in question was once owned by a drug dealer.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Most Reliable Cars From the 1990s (Including the Toyota Land Cruiser)

The 1990s were an excellent time for music, candy, and automotive design. The vehicles on this list were some of the most reliable cars on the road at the time, and yes, the ever-reliable Toyota Camry is on the list. But some of the options might surprise you or at least take you back to the good old days of cloth seats and headlight wipers.
Carsmotorbiscuit.com

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 2015 Chevrolet SS

If you want a rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered American sedan today, the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 are essentially your only options. Roll the clock back a few years, though, and four-door muscle cars like that were more common. However, some were more than just straight-line cruisers. And this week on Cars & Bids, you can get one of those cars: a 2015 Chevrolet SS.

