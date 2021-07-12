Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye closes the modern muscle car era
It was a very inspired move to take the Mercedes E-Class architecture, shove big American engines into the front, and slap on a sedan body that hinted at The Dukes of Hazard’s General Lee. Nearly 30 years after the demise of the first muscle car era, Dodge was on top. Borrowed from its German sibling when Daimler married Chrysler, the sophisticated chassis provided a world-class suspension system and heavy steering that felt like three bulldozers wouldn’t move it off course. That was over 15 years ago, and the Charger has only improved.www.heraldtimesonline.com
