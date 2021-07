Freedom is in the air and Cuba is at the crux of it. While Cubans have long felt the crushing weight of the United States embargo coupled with a government that has not been adequately providing for its citizens despite having a wide reach of control over their lives, the world has not heard their voices the way it is now. This new resurgence of activism is thanks largely in part to the young Cuban citizens who have seen what the policies of the past have done to the elders, and they’re destined not to repeat history.