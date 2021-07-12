$80 million mixed-use apartment project planned near Scott's Addition; Buz and Ned's would have to move
A 300-unit apartment complex along with retail space is planned for North Arthur Ashe Boulevard on land where Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue and other businesses are now. Level 2 Development and SJG Properties, two development companies based in Washington, have acquired five parcels totaling 3.3 acres for the planned $80 million mixed-use project, the companies announced Monday.richmond.com
