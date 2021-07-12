Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

$80 million mixed-use apartment project planned near Scott's Addition; Buz and Ned's would have to move

By Colbi Edmonds
Richmond.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 300-unit apartment complex along with retail space is planned for North Arthur Ashe Boulevard on land where Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue and other businesses are now. Level 2 Development and SJG Properties, two development companies based in Washington, have acquired five parcels totaling 3.3 acres for the planned $80 million mixed-use project, the companies announced Monday.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Washington, VA
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
Richmond, VA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Scott S Addition#N Arthur Ashe Blvd#Ned S Real Barbecue#Cort Furniture#Tilt Creative#Outlier Realty Capital#Dairy Bar#V Sen Brewing Co#Stella S Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy