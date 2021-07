Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance totaled 419,000 for the week ending July 17, a rise of 51,000 from the previous week’s tally of 368,000 (see first chart). The revised results suggest weekly initial claims may be plateauing around the 400,000 level. Over the last six weeks, claims have averaged 395,833 with three above the average and three below, and a high of 419,000 and a low of 368,000.