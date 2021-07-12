Cancel
Tulane's Collin Burns, Braden Olthoff and Donovan Benoit taken on second day of MLB draft

By GUERRY SMITH
Cover picture for the articleTulane shortstop Collin Burns and pitchers Braden Olthoff and Donovan Benoit heard their names called on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft. After a stellar year in the field and at the plate, Burns, a redshirt sophomore from De La Salle, went to the Baltimore Orioles with the third pick of the sixth round (167th overall) and agreed to terms quickly. His slot value is $304,200.

