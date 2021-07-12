Tulane's Collin Burns, Braden Olthoff and Donovan Benoit taken on second day of MLB draft

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball fifth-year senior Luke Boyd was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 17th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. Boyd, the 520th overall pick, becomes the 146th Bear to be drafted all-time. Following Andy Thomas' selection by the Seattle Mariners on Monday, BU has now had at least two players taken in four of the last five MLB drafts.