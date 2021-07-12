4 German shepherd wolf hybrids on loose after escaping North Carolina enclosure, officials say

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. — Four dogs presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids are at-large after escaping from their enclosure in North Carolina, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

Orange County officials said some dogs were safely captured after a group escaped the enclosure. There are still four on the loose.

[Owner of venomous pet zebra cobra that escaped NC home cited]

The dogs that were captured are being housed at the Orange County Animal Services facility.

Officials said there are no reports of the dogs hurting or attacking people, animals or livestock. However, they may display aggressive behavior when confronted by humans.

Orange County officials are asking people to refrain from trying to capture the dogs. Animal control officers have set traps in the Cedar Grove area where the dogs originally escaped.

Hybrids are not able to be kept as pets in Orange County and there is not an approved rabies vaccine for the canines.

©2021 Cox Media Group