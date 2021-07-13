The Insider Report: Clemson working their magic again this summer

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What is the latest on Five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen? Which five-star told TCI he would love to come back to Clemson? Could the staff look at signing a second quarterback in 2022 with Chandler heading to play professional baseball? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report .

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks